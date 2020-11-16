AMBER ALERT: Elicio Platero

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Elicio Platero, a three-month-old baby boy, 23 inches tall, around eight pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Elicio was last seen, according to the Department, at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 on Brice Road in Meadow Lade, a community east of Los Lunas, New Mexico.

Elicio was reportedly wearing a white onesie. He is believed to be in the company of his biological mother Amy Platero, 30, 5’3″ tall, 105 lbs with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

The two are believed to be in a blue 2000 Nissan Xterra with New Mexico turquoise centennial license plate number KRK-206. Their direction and destination of travel is currently not known.





Information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert should be reported to the Valancia County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 866-2400, or 911.