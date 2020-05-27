Amazon fulfillment center to bring jobs to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Amazon has announced that construction began on a fulfillment center in Albuquerque that is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to the region.

The company said work has begun on the 465,000-square-foot multi-level center.

It will use robotics to help employees fulfill orders for small items such as books, electronics and toys.

The facility is scheduled to open by the end of 2021.

The Bernalillo County Commission approved a $6.5 million series of infrastructure upgrades Tuesday in the Upper Petroglyphs Industrial Park including street improvements, lighting and paving.

Bernalillo County Commission Chair Lonnie Talbert says this project represents further investment in the industrial region.