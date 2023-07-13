SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Public Safety identified an Amarillo man who was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash on State Road 104 near Trementina, at around milepost 52.

According to officials, 46-year-old Damon Herbert of Amarillo was riding a 2022 Harley Davidson east on SR 104 at around 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday, behind a 2008 Dodge pickup truck that was also traveling east.

The Dodge pickup truck approached a driveway and slowed down to turn left, according to officials, and “for unknown reasons” Herbert did not slow down but tried to pass on the opposite travel lane. Herbert sideswiped the truck at that point and crashed.

Officials said that Herbert was fatally injured during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.