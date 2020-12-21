ALTSD announces produce and dairy being delivered to senior centers

SANTA FE, N.M (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Aging & Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) of Santa Fe, Farmers to Families food boxes filled with perishable, fresh food are being delivered today via Sysco, to senior centers across the state.
The All Together NM Fund c/o Santa Fe Community Foundation is reported by ALTSD to have donated $22,272.00 to cover the transportation costs. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints applied for the food boxes and donated them to the department to provide to seniors.
ALTSD said that a total of 2,820 boxes, each weighing about 30-35 pounds, have gone out to senior facilities across the state, with approximately 1,700 that have already been received by Tribal and Pueblos senior centers. Many of the seniors centers receiving these boxes are located in rural communities where seniors often have to drive for hours to get groceries and supplies.
“New Mexico seniors are second in the nation for food insecurity.” said the ALTSD release. “These efforts to get food out to New Mexico’s low-income seniors and disabled adults are complimented by the grab-n-go meal sites set up at senior centers across the state and the home delivered meal programs. “
More information can be found here or by calling 1-800-432-2080.
Today’s deliveries:
- La Casa De Bueno Salud Senior
- La Casa Family Health Center
- Town of Elida Senior Center
- Rio Arriba Adult Day Care
- Mora Valley Community Health Service, Inc.
- Santa Rosa Campos Senior Center
- Senior Complex Roy Senior Center
- Meadowlark Senior Center
- Bernalillo Senior Center
- Adelante Senior Meals Services
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- New Orleans City Council passes Crown Act to end hair discrimination
- Community members, including WT students, sought to join new University AmeriCorps Program
- Country singer surprises Utah teen with new car after double amputee surgery
- ‘Where the money reside’ Louisiana car salesman rises to fame in viral music video
- Gov. Greg Abbott moves closer to transferring control of Austin Police Department to Texas DPS