ALTSD announces produce and dairy being delivered to senior centers

SANTA FE, N.M (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Aging & Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) of Santa Fe, Farmers to Families food boxes filled with perishable, fresh food are being delivered today via Sysco, to senior centers across the state.

The All Together NM Fund c/o Santa Fe Community Foundation is reported by ALTSD to have donated $22,272.00 to cover the transportation costs. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints applied for the food boxes and donated them to the department to provide to seniors.

ALTSD said that a total of 2,820 boxes, each weighing about 30-35 pounds, have gone out to senior facilities across the state, with approximately 1,700 that have already been received by Tribal and Pueblos senior centers. Many of the seniors centers receiving these boxes are located in rural communities where seniors often have to drive for hours to get groceries and supplies.

“New Mexico seniors are second in the nation for food insecurity.” said the ALTSD release. “These efforts to get food out to New Mexico’s low-income seniors and disabled adults are complimented by the grab-n-go meal sites set up at senior centers across the state and the home delivered meal programs. “

More information can be found here or by calling 1-800-432-2080.

Today’s deliveries: