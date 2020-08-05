Albuquerque zoo to partially reopen after pandemic closure

Albuquerque zoo’s will partially reopen next week to visitors wearing face masks or other face coverings after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Tim Keller announced Wednesday that outdoor exhibits of the ABQ BioPark Zoo will reopen Aug. 12 but indoor facilities such as the reptile and crocodile buildings will remain closed to the public.

Also, high-touch attractions such as the carousel and trains will not operate and daily public feedings and shows that draw crowds remain canceled temporarily.

Limited tickets will be available and guests are asked to reserve their tickets in advance online to secure their spot.