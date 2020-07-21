Albuquerque zoo selling paintings by animals to raise money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A closed zoo in New Mexico is trying to raise money by selling paintings — by the zoo’s animals.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reports the New Mexico BioPark Society is offering artwork by the zoo’s elephants holding paintbrushes in their trunks, snow leopards using their paws and other animals to buy zookeeper equipment.

Art collectors can check out the paintings at the Art Gone Wild online gallery.

The prices range from $25 to nearly $600.

New Mexico BioPark Society development director Allyson Zahm says money raised from the art will be used to buy the zookeepers the things needed for animal enrichment.