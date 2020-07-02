Albuquerque to encourage ‘Little Free Libraries’ in city

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque and a Wisconsin-based group have agreed on a new initiative to encourage residents to build “Little Free Libraries” throughout the region.
The Little Free Library nonprofit organization announced this week that Albuquerque will help volunteers create small spaces where residents can trade books amid the pandemic.
Under the agreement, the city’s Office of Civic Engagement’s One ABQ Volunteers program will work to expand the number of free libraries across the city.
Since 2009, tens of thousands of little free libraries have sprung up in the U.S. and more than 100 countries.