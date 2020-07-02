Albuquerque to encourage ‘Little Free Libraries’ in city

In this April 21, 2020, photo, a full little free library sits outside of a grocery store in Placitas, N.M. Across the United States, volunteers are reporting a jump in usages of official and unofficial tiny popups known as little free libraries as readers look to pass the time amid COVID-19 health restriction. From the American Southwest to New England, little free libraries made of wood or brick, placed in front of parks or in the trunk of a car, have seen their small spaces overwhelmed with books. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque and a Wisconsin-based group have agreed on a new initiative to encourage residents to build “Little Free Libraries” throughout the region.

The Little Free Library nonprofit organization announced this week that Albuquerque will help volunteers create small spaces where residents can trade books amid the pandemic.

Under the agreement, the city’s Office of Civic Engagement’s​ ​One ABQ Volunteers​ program will work to expand the number of free libraries across the city.

Since 2009, tens of thousands of little free libraries have sprung up in the U.S. and more than 100 countries.