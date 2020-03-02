Albuquerque schools to issue memo on immigration enforcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB-TV) — New Mexico’s largest public school district will be reminding principals that federal immigration agents are not to come onto campus unless they have a warrant.

A memo will be sent to all Albuquerque principals after a draft of the notice was presented to the school board last week.

The memo states that schools are meant to be safe places for all children, including those who are believed to be in the country illegally.

The memo follows recent reports of an uptick in activity by immigration authorities.