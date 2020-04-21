Albuquerque schools names COO as interim superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The board of the largest school district in New Mexico has named its chief operations officer as interim superintendent.

The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education announced late Monday that Scott Elder will take over superintendent duties when Raquel Reedy retires in the coming months.

Reedy announced in October that she planned to retire after more than four decades in public education.

The district was in the middle of a search for her replacement when the coronavirus public health crisis closed schools for the remainder of the school year.

The search has been suspended until school returns as normal.