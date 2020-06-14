Albuquerque school district seeking feedback on online K-12

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest school district has asked parents for feedback after announcing plans to provide an online school experience for all grades because of the coronavirus pandemic.

KRQE-TV reports that Albuquerque Public Schools has announced it is considering a K-12 online school instead of reopening classrooms in August to limit the spread of COVID-19.

District officials say they expect to launch an online system to collect input on the idea.

Officials say submitted comments could help the district gauge how many kids would to take part and how many teachers would be needed.

State officials on Saturday reported 102 additional COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths,