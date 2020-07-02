Albuquerque school district gets interim superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A longtime educator has been named the interim superintendent of the Albuquerque public school district.

Scott Elder took the reins Wednesday, replacing Raquel Reedy, who retired June 30.

The school board suspended its national search for a new superintendent when schools closed in March due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In anticipation of related budget cuts, Elder said the district is looking at ways to save money.

Elder started his career with the Albuquerque district teaching students whose native language wasn’t English.

He also worked as a principal and later chief operations officer.