Albuquerque Route 66 section sees fatal pedestrian crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — Nearly one in five fatal pedestrian crashes in New Mexico’s largest city last year occurred in a dimly lighted and highly congested section of historic Route 66.

An analysis by the Albuquerque Journal found a part of Albuquerque plagued by poverty had eight pedestrian deaths in 2019.

That’s more than any other location out of the 42 fatal pedestrian crashes last year.

The dangerous section of Route 66 is in a part of the city known for high crime rates and outdated infrastructure.

A citywide initiative aimed at reducing pedestrian deaths doesn’t include this section of Route 66.