Albuquerque retirement facility has 18 coronavirus cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A city health official says 18 residents of a retirement facility in Albuquerque have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Albuquerque Environmental Health Deputy Director Mark DiMenna confirmed Friday the positive tests for COVID-19 at La Vida Llena as statewide infection rose to nearly 500.
New Mexico health officials are pushing to reinforce hospital supplies and personnel in anticipation of a surge in infected patients that has already begun in northwestern New Mexico.
March. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state has 495 cases and that 10 people have died.
State health officials said that hospitals need roughly 1,000 more ventilator breathing machines.