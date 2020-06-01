Albuquerque protest turns violent, shots fired, fires set

In this May 31, 2020, photo, demonstrators hold a moment of silence at the Civic Plaza in Albuquerque, N.M. after marching along the city’s historic Route 66, protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Hundreds of people on Sunday marched into downtown Albuquerque, as part of nationwide protests. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A protest along the historic Route 66 into downtown Albuquerque has turned violent after fires set and officers say they were fired upon.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers reported shots fired at them in front of the historic Kimo Theater early Monday following a largely peaceful demonstration.

He says there was damage to several properties in the area, including broken windows and some looting.

Before the chaos, hundreds took part in a march protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Protesters in New Mexico’s largest city held signs, wore masks and chanted, “Say his name: George Floyd” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.”