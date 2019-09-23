Albuquerque police: Woman missing, not a kidnapping victim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they’ve determined a woman who reportedly was kidnapped is no longer considered a kidnap victim.

But they say 37-year-old Chamisa Toya still is considered missing and they were searching for her Sunday.

Police originally were told Toya was taken by force after her and her boyfriend spent time with an unknown man.

The suspected kidnapper allegedly put Toya in a headlock while she was in his car and drove away from a convenience store early Saturday.

Now police say detectives have determined the woman willingly and safely left the truck shortly after it departed from the store.

However, the say Toya has not been seen or heard from since then.