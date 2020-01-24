Albuquerque police: Suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a man sought in an earlier shooting was shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with at least one officer early Friday morning.

Police say a gun was found at the scene and that 31-year-old Daniel Montoya was in police custody after being treated at a hospital.

No details on his injuries were released but police said no officer was injured.

Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the man later identified as Montoya was sought in a shooting Thursday morning.

Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Montoya was jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault and other crimes.

Court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Montoya who could comment on his behalf about the allegations.