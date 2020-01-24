Albuquerque police: Suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a man sought in an earlier shooting was shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with at least one officer early Friday morning.
Police say a gun was found at the scene and that 31-year-old Daniel Montoya was in police custody after being treated at a hospital.
No details on his injuries were released but police said no officer was injured.
Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the man later identified as Montoya was sought in a shooting Thursday morning.
Nobody was hurt in that incident.
Montoya was jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault and other crimes.
Court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Montoya who could comment on his behalf about the allegations.