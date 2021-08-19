Albuquerque Police Officers shot, investigation ongoing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – New footage from KRQE in Albuquerque has involved a scene where, according to KRQE, two police officers were shot Thursday morning.

“The police department said in a statement that officers were responding to a “critical incident” in northeast Albuquerque, but didn’t provide any other information.” said KRQE on the situation, “They also haven’t released any details on what may have lead to the shooting.”

This story is developing. Check back in with MyHighPlains.com for updates.

