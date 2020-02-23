Albuquerque police: Man fatally shot outside bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a fatal shooting occurred Friday night outside a bar where a person was shot during a confrontation with security personnel.

Police say a woman called 911 to report that a “male subject” was breaking into her vehicle and then shots were fired as security personnel approached the subject.

Police said arriving officers found that person unresponsive and that fire department personnel found no signs of life.

Police didn’t say whether the dead person was armed, provide that person’s age or say whether the woman was inside the vehicle when she called police.

No identities were released.