Albuquerque police: Man fatally shot during welfare check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man accused of beating his neighbor with a hammer and threatening to kill him just weeks ago is dead after being shot by Albuquerque police.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at a home Monday after officers attempted to make a welfare check on 52-year-old Valente Acosta-Busttillos.

Police were contacted by his concerned employer, who had not heard from him in several days.

Officers discovered Acosta-Busttillos had a warrant for a violent felony related to the incident with his neighbor and attempted to arrest him.

Authorities say officers tried less-lethal force but that’s didn’t work.

At least one officer fired his weapon, striking the Acost-Busttillos.