Albuquerque police investigating a fatal downtown shooting

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say a man has been fatally shot in the downtown area and it appears to be a homicide.

They say the shooting occurred early Sunday morning and the man later died at a hospital.

Police say officers working in the downtown area heard shots fired at 12:45 a.m.

They found a man who had been shot and he was rushed to a hospital.

The man’s name and age haven’t been released yet. Police say the incident was made a homicide call-out and detectives are investigating the shooting. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss