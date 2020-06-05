Albuquerque police hire in old excessive force case promoted

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Albuquerque, N.M., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Floyd was a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of Albuquerque police’s Real-Time Crime Center, whose hiring in 2018 generated anger because of his role in an excessive force lawsuit in New Jersey decades ago, has been promoted.

City records show that Leonard Nerbetski was recently promoted from his civilian status to police commander while he oversees a unit that includes dispatchers and crime analysts.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says the department changed Nerbetski’s job to a sworn position because of the combination of managing crime data and field investigation functions.

In 1999, an Associated Press report named Nerbetski as one of two officers accused of roughing up two law students, both women of color.