Albuquerque Police Go All Out For Birthday Parade

New Mexico

Even the bomb squad robot wore a party hat to celebrate Zak Jimenez's fourth birthday.

by: Joy Wang

Posted: / Updated:

(KOB) The Albuquerque Police Department made sure to give a 4-year-old boy got the birthday he wouldn’t forget Thursday.

The department launched its chopper, officer rode horses, and even the Bomb Squad showed off their robot for Zak Jimenez.

“My son has a disease called SMA,” explained Micah Jimenez, Zak’s dad. “It’s spinal muscular atrophy. He’s never been able to walk or crawl or anything, absolutely loves loves loves what he calls wee woo cars.”

More: https://bit.ly/3dXqVb9

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss