ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a 5-year old girl has been found safe amid an Amber Alert Tuesday morning. New Mexico State Police sent the alert out around 9 a.m.

According to news release sent by an APD spokesperson around 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, the girl, Oreyana Clinton, was “safely located on a bus in Albuquerque.” No further details were provided about when the girl was located.

“This remains an ongoing investigation,” said Rebecca Atkins of APD’s Public Information Office. “Further updates will be provided as they are available.”

The Amber Alert was sent out by New Mexico State Police Tuesday morning, roughly four-and-a-half hours after the girl was first reported “endangered and missing” by APD. Albuquerque Police say the girl was reported missing after her dad showed up to the City of Albuquerque’s Wellness Two Family Shelter in southeast Albuquerque. Police say the dad was drunk and without the girl. It’s unclear when that initial report was made.

APD says the girl’s dad did not know where he last saw her or what happened. According to police, the girl and her dad were seen together at 51st and Central Ave trying to board a city bus. APD says “due to the father’s state of intoxication, he was denied access to the city bus.”

