Albuquerque names fire station after late councilman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — City council members in New Mexico have named a fire station after late councilor Ken Sanchez.

The Albuquerque City Council met Wednesday for the first time since Sanchez’s death and voted unanimously to name a fire station in western Albuquerque after him.

Council members say Sanchez was “instrumental in securing funding for the land acquisition and construction of” the station, which opened in 2012.

Sanchez was elected in 2005 and represented a west side district that included west of the Rio Grande between Central and Montano.

The Albuquerque Journal reported he died Jan. 1 from an undisclosed medical emergency.