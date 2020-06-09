Albuquerque measure would end military surplus for police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two Albuquerque city councilors want to end the city’s participation in a federal program in which surplus military equipment is transferred to municipal police departments.

City Council President Pat Davis and Councilor Lan Sena announced the legislation Monday.

They say they’re against what they call the militarization of law enforcement.

The Albuquerque Police Department hasn’t received any equipment through the program since 2015.

Mayor Tim Keller says the use of military equipment is out of step with the city’s values and he supports the legislation.

The measure will be formally introduced at the council’s June 15 meeting.