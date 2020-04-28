Albuquerque mayor wants businesses reopened with precautions

Majority Floor Leader state Sen. Peter Wirth, right, talks with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on the Senate floor prior to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham giving her State of the State address opening the New Mexico legislative session in Santa Fe, N.M. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Fritz)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says he favors reopening nearly all businesses with precautions such as reduced indoor crowds, face coverings and COVID-19 screenings for workers.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on Tuesday answered questions in a town hall-style meeting by phone about business restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

His comments provide clues about a possible statewide approach to ending closures.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has indicated that she will extend the lockdown through at least May 15, with some revisions.

A commission advising her on economic recovery related to the pandemic will be meeting in private.