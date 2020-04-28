Albuquerque mayor wants businesses reopened with precautions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says he favors reopening nearly all businesses with precautions such as reduced indoor crowds, face coverings and COVID-19 screenings for workers.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on Tuesday answered questions in a town hall-style meeting by phone about business restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
His comments provide clues about a possible statewide approach to ending closures.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has indicated that she will extend the lockdown through at least May 15, with some revisions.
A commission advising her on economic recovery related to the pandemic will be meeting in private.