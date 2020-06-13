Albuquerque mayor signs on to Obama-led reform initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says he’s joining other Democrat mayors who are vowing to take action on police reform.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Friday he has signed the Obama Foundation-sponsored My Brother’s Keeper pledge.

He says it will be a continuation of work already underway.

The Albuquerque Police Department began implementing reforms under a prior mayoral administration as part of a consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department.

Federal authorities in 2014 issued a scathing report in response to a series of deadly shootings in the city that pointed to patterns of excessive force and a lack of training and oversight of officers.