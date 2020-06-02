Albuquerque mayor blames ‘agitators’ for gunshots, violence

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Albuquerque, N.M., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Floyd was a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city is blaming small groups what he called agitators for violence that broke out hours after a peaceful protest in downtown Albuquerque.

Dozens of small fires were set, windows were broken and police officers say they were fired upon early Monday.

Mayor Tim Keller says Albuquerque welcomes protests but that gunfire and violence cross the line.

On Sunday evening, several hundred people took part in a march along historic Route 66 in protest of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Protesters gathered again Monday night, braving the rain to march along the same road near the University of New Mexico.