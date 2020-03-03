Albuquerque mayor aims to establish gun buy-back program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Elected officials in New Mexico’s largest city have approved funding for a gun buy-back program.

The vote came Monday night, clearing the way for Albuquerque to spend $75,000 on a program similar to those held previously that compensated people for the voluntary surrender of firearms.

Last year’s buy-back event resulted in 415 unwanted guns being handed over to police.

Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, says gun violence is one of the city’s biggest challenges.

City officials say more than 700 firearms were stolen from vehicles or during auto thefts and another 500 were stolen during residential burglaries in Albuquerque in 2018.