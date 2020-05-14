Albuquerque man pleads guilty in threats case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials say an Albuquerque man has pleaded guilty after being accused of posting Facebook messages threatening to kill New Mexico Gov. Miichelle Lujan Grisham, law enforcement officers and other government officials.

The U.S. Attorney″s Office for New Mexico said 34-year-old Daniel Logan Mock leaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque to two counts of transmission of threatening communications in interstate commerce.

The office says Mock acknowledged in a plea agreement that he posted threatening messages on March 2 and March 13.

According to a statement issued by the office, Mock faces up to five years in prison on each count when he’s sentenced.