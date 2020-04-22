Albuquerque man arrested; explosive homemade darts in home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with an explosion in south Albuquerque involving homemade darts.

They say 63-year-old Jess Paul was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of possession of an explosive device or incendiary device.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home Monday afternoon about a noise disturbance caused by a possible explosion.

Authorities say it was discovered that Paul had built several incendiary devices that could be fired through a blow dart gun.

During a search of Paul’s residence, Albuquerque police reported finding 22 explosive darts.

A police bomb squad tried to remotely disassemble one of the homemade explosive darts at which time the device detonated, but there were no injuries.