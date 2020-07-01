Albuquerque man accused of fatally shooting uncle unprovoked

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man who claimed to shoot his uncle in self-defense is facing a murder charge.

Albuquerque police upgraded charges against 25-year-old Joshua Martinez after the victim succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday.

Authorities say Martinez called 911 Tuesday to report the shooting, saying 48-year-old Curtis Martinez tried to run him over with his car.

Responding officers found Curtis Martinez slumped in his car with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was immediately transported to a hospital.

Meanwhile, a handgun was seen in a holster worn by the suspect.

Joshua Martinez was handcuffed without incident.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows the suspect was never in danger.