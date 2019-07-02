Albuquerque driver charged in Uber passenger’s death

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a driver in the St. Patrick’s Day shooting death of an Uber passenger in Albuquerque.

Court records show Bernalillo County prosecutors charged Clayton Benedict on Monday afternoon — more than three months after the shooting death of 27-year-old James Porter occurred.

A spokesman for the district attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking further explanation on timing of the charges.

A voicemail left at the local public defenders’ office seeking comment on Benedict’s behalf was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Authorities say Benedict opened fire after he picked up Porter and a friend, and an argument broke out along Interstate 25.

Ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft have policies that prohibit the presence of weapons inside vehicles when they are used for transporting clients.

