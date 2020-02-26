Albuquerque district announces 39 school chief applicants

Albuquerque Public Schools board president David Peercy talks to reporters Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M., after announcing that 39 people have applied to became the district’s next school chief. Albuquerque Public Schools, one of the nation’s largest school districts, unveiled the names of the 39 applicants and district officials said they hope to have a new superintendent by July. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Public Schools board of education said Wednesday that 39 people have applied to be superintendent.

Officials will be dwindling down the list in the coming month.

The applicants include former educators from Newark, California, and a former superintendent in a Long Island, New York, school district.

Albuquerque Public Schools board president David Peercy said the district is looking to hire a leader who will understand the unique needs of a diverse school district in one of the nation’s poorest states.

District officials said they hope to have a new superintendent by July to replace Raquel Reedy, who is retiring.

