Albuquerque councilor’s $6K trip to NYC, DC raising eyebrows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque city councilor’s trip to three East Coast cities cost is raising questions over her $6,300 bill to taxpayers.

KOAT-TV reports Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Pena recently took a trip to Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington to attend a conference for city council presidents in Philadelphia.

Records show Pena billed the city $3,290 for train tickets and another $2,082 for hotels.

Pena told the station she took a train because she’s afraid of planes.

She also took her husband and two grandchildren and defended the move since she said the family rarely travels.

Paul Gessing, president of the taxpayer watch group the Rio Grande Foundation, called the expenses “brazen.”