Albuquerque cops use gas in confrontation with protesters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Police used a helicopter and tear gas as they retreated from a crowd of people after a confrontation that followed a protest against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The Police Department said officers responded to several shots being fired from a vehicle following a demonstration that had lasted for hours.

Four individuals were taken into custody and that’s when police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said several protesters surrounded them and became confrontational.

At least two police vehicles had their windows smashed out.

No injuries were reported.