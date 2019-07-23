Albuquerque baker to appear on popular Netflix show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque baker will be in the spotlight during a hit show on Netflix.

Brittany Church, the owner of “Bizzy B Cakes” on Eubank and Constitution, will appear on the baking show, “Sugar Rush.” Four teams will compete to make the best desserts for a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize. Church says she’s proud to represent New Mexico.

“It meant a lot to bring something back to our community, and bringing something back to just let people know that we’re more than sunsets and biscochitos,” Church said.

Church couldn’t reveal how she did on the show, but you can find out when season two premiers this Friday.