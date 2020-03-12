Albuquerque Academy closes classrooms on COVID-19 concerns

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A private high school in Albuquerque has closed its classrooms after someone associated with the school came into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

Albuquerque Academy announced Wednesday evening the suspension of in-person classes at its campus in the city’s Northeast Heights.

Public school districts in Albuquerque and Santa Fe have imposed education-related travel restrictions on staff and students.

New Mexico health officials have confirmed four positive tests for the new coronavirus, including a woman in her 70s in the Albuquerque area who traveled to New York City.

Other infections included a couple in their 60s from Socorro County who recently returned from Egypt and a Santa Fe County woman who had visited New York.