Albuquerque Academy closes classrooms on COVID-19 concerns

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A private high school in Albuquerque has closed its classrooms after someone associated with the school came into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

Albuquerque Academy announced Wednesday evening the suspension of in-person classes at its campus in the city’s Northeast Heights.

Public school districts in Albuquerque and Santa Fe have imposed education-related travel restrictions on staff and students.

New Mexico health officials have confirmed four positive tests for the new coronavirus, including a woman in her 70s in the Albuquerque area who traveled to New York City.

Other infections included a couple in their 60s from Socorro County who recently returned from Egypt and a Santa Fe County woman who had visited New York.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss