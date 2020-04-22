Airman Charged With Mennonite Woman’s Kidnapping, Murder

Arizona investigators say Air Force Airman 1st Class Mark Gooch kidnapped and killed Sasha Krause, a missing New Mexico woman found dead in February.

(KPNX/NBC News) A U.S. Air Force airman stationed at Luke Air Force Base has been arrested in connection to the murder of Sasha Krause, a missing New Mexico woman found dead near Arizona’s Sunset Crater in February.

Detectives from Arizona’s Coconino County Sheriff’s Office accompanied by detectives from San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico served search warrants and arrested Airman 1st Class Mark Gooch at the base Tuesday.

Krause, 27, had been reported as a missing person from the Mennonite Community in Farmington, New Mexico, in January 2020.

Video shows Gooch’s vehicle outside the Mennonite community, according to San Juan Sheriff Shane Ferrari.

Officials believe the homicide happened in Arizona, Ferrari said.

