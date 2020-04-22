Airman arrested in death of New Mexico Sunday school teacher

A photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows Mark Gooch. Gooch, an Air Force airman, was arrested Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the death of a Mennonite woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona two months ago, authorities said. Sasha Krause, 27, was last seen Jan. 18 picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church in northwestern New Mexico where she taught Sunday school. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an airman has been arrested in the death of a New Mexico woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona two months ago.

Coconino County sheriff’s officials say Mark Gooch was taken into custody Tuesday at Luke Air Force Base in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale.

It was unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

Authorities said 27-year-old Sasha Krause was last seen Jan. 18 picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church in northwestern New Mexico where she taught Sunday school.

Authorities haven’t disclosed how Krause was killed or how long her body had been near Sunset Crater.