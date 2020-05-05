Air patrol makes quick work of transporting COVID-19 tests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico wing of the Civil Air Patrol is flying dozens of coronavirus tests from a meat packing plant in southern New Mexico to a state lab so they can be processed quickly.

Officials say one person at the plant tested positive so the state Health Department is testing the entire workforce to provide information needed to keep the plant operating safely.

Meanwhile, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has recruited two Hollywood actors to help raise money for areas of Doña Ana County that were already struggling before the pandemic.

Richardson says Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo have joined the effort.