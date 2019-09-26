Air Force wants to continue recovery training in Southwest

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force wants to use 179 public and private properties across the Southwest for training on recovering personnel such as downed pilots.

Davis-Monthan Air Force officials announced that a draft environmental assessment calls for continued use of 154 training sites as well as 25 additional sites.

The sites are in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Nevada.

Davis-Monthan in Tucson is home to an Air Force personnel recovery unit that hosts large multinational exercises in the region.

A public comment period on the draft environmental assessment runs until Oct. 26.

