Air Force hosts virtual public meeting for Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Air Force announced it will host a virtual public meeting March 17 at 5 p.m. to discuss its on-going actions to address two perfluorinated compounds — perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid, or “PFOS/PFOA,” identified at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

Said the announcement, the meeting is the first of a planned series of quarterly meetings focused on the Air Force’s response to PFOS and PFOA. Air Force Civil Engineer Center environmental experts will be available to answer questions regarding these efforts. The Air Force insist it welcomes and encourages public participation and involvement.

“The Air Force recognizes the concerns of the Cannon community and will use these public meetings as an opportunity to address any questions and work with the public to reach its shared goal of protecting human health and the environment,” said Christipher Gierke, Remedial Project Manager for Cannon AFB.

The virtual meeting is open to the public. Anyone who wishes to join and/or participate is required to register and download the Zoom software. To register, please visit the following link: https://zoom.us/. Once registered, follow the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7203390049 and enter the Zoom meeting ID, 720 339 0049.

The Air Force also said it continues to assess public interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board, or “RAB”, at Cannon AFB. The RAB solicitation was published in the local newspaper on February 17 and will remain available for public comment until April.