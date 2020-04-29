Agency wants $8K reimbursement from lawmaker, ex-leader

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2019 file photo, New Mexico state Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, a freshman lawmaker, talks to fellow House members before the start of the New Mexico Legislative session in Santa Fe, N.M. An agency that promotes the Los Alamos National Laboratory is asking Romero to pay back $8,000 in reimbursements paid to her while she served as the organization’s executive director. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — An agency that promotes the Los Alamos National Laboratory is asking a state lawmaker to pay back $8,000 in reimbursements paid to her while she served as the organization’s executive director.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Regional Coalition of Los Alamos National Laboratory Communities wants Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero to pay back the money she made before her election in 2018.

Romero previously reimbursed the agency $2,200, but that was before the state Auditor’s Office released a report in August 2018 that identified 18 negative findings.

Romero said she would not comment until she had seen the letter asking for new reimbursements.