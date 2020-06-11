Breaking News
Agency to provide COVID-19 tests at offices for food workers

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State officials are setting aside time slots for food industry workers for COVID-19 testing at numerous New Mexico Department of Health field offices statewide.

The Health Department says the testing each Monday morning will be for people who work at establishments such as restaurants, grocery stories, farmers markets, distribution centers and food manufacturing facilities.

The department says the effort should help identify, isolate and trace new cases.

The department’s announcement notes that many people infected with the coronavirus may not experience symptoms but still have potential to pass the virus.

The state reported an additional 147 cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,250.

