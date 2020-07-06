Agency says state lawmaker hasn’t met request to repay $7K

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state lawmaker has yet to respond to a request to reimburse nearly $7,800 to an agency that promotes the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Regional Coalition of LANL Communities executive director Eric Vasquez told The Santa Fe New Mexican that the taxpayer-funded agency sent a letter to state Rep. Andrea Romero in May.
But so far, the group has not received a replay.
The request is linked to “impermissible expenses” during Romero’s previous role as executive director.
Romero previously reimbursed the agency $2,200, but that was before the state auditor’s office released a report in August 2018 that identified 18 negative findings.