Agency says state lawmaker hasn’t met request to repay $7K

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2019 file photo, New Mexico state Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, a freshman lawmaker, talks to fellow House members before the start of the New Mexico Legislative session in Santa Fe, N.M. An agency that promotes the Los Alamos National Laboratory is asking Romero to pay back $8,000 in reimbursements paid to her while she served as the organization’s executive director. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state lawmaker has yet to respond to a request to reimburse nearly $7,800 to an agency that promotes the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Regional Coalition of LANL Communities executive director Eric Vasquez told The Santa Fe New Mexican that the taxpayer-funded agency sent a letter to state Rep. Andrea Romero in May.

But so far, the group has not received a replay.

The request is linked to “impermissible expenses” during Romero’s previous role as executive director.

Romero previously reimbursed the agency $2,200, but that was before the state auditor’s office released a report in August 2018 that identified 18 negative findings.