Agency reports first plague death in New Mexico since 2015

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Rio Arriba County man has died of the plague in what the state Department of Health says is the first such death in New Mexico since 2015.

Officials said Friday that the man was in his 20s and had been hospitalized.

Department officials had said in late July that a Santa Fe County man in his 60s who was recovering at a hospital was the first case of plague this year.

The plague is a bacterial disease that usually originates with wildlife.

It can be transmitted to humans and pets through the bites of infected fleas.