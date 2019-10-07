Age, health spur New Mexico lawmaker to pass on re-election

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Rep. Jim Trujillo will not be seeking re-election next year.

The Santa Fe Democrat told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Sunday that it’s time for him to cede to a younger candidate.

Trujillo said he will be 81 years old by next year’s primary election.

Health issues also contributed to his decision. He suffered a stroke in 2017.

Trujillo first became a lawmaker when he was appointed to the seat in 2003 after Rep. Patsy Trujillo, who is no relation, went to work for Gov. Bill Richardson.

He was elected to the position in 2004. Since then, Trujillo has easily won every election with no opposition.

