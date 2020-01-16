AG: New Mexico city violated open records, meetings laws

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico city plagued by lawsuits and a former mayor charged with felony bribery and abuse of power is facing more problems.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced last week the city of Las Vegas and its police violated open records and open meetings laws.

In letters sent to city officials, the office warned that continued violations could result in criminal charges.

Las Vegas City Attorney Esther Garduno-Montoya nor Interim City Manager Ann Marie Gallegos immediately returned emails.

