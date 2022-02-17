CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The world is changing in almost every aspect, socially, economically, even militarily, and the U.S. Military is no exception.

It used to be, give our men and women a mission and they’ll go after it, but, CAFB leaders say, the world’s not that simple anymore.

Cannon Air Force Base isn’t going anywhere, but America’s adversaries are evolving, as a result, so is the mission of the 17th Special Ops Squadron.

“As our national security strategy is moving away from countering violent extremist organizations, “we’re starting to look at the world at large,” said. Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Saylor, Commander of the 17th SOS. “The world as a whole is getting to a point where they’re able to compete with the United States in arenas that haven’t traditionally been arenas of competition.”

Those arenas, according to the Department Of Defense, include conventional, nuclear, cyber, space and informational. The DOD is working to protect the national interest, with a strategy called Integrated Deterrence.

“It’s bringing the entire spectrum of capabilities that the united states has to bear on adversaries,” Lt. Colonel Saylor said. “That includes military defense capabilities.”

What’s the concept behind Integrated Deterrence?

“Deterrence is at its heart, an act of dissuasion,” said Dr. Colin Kahl, Under Secretary Of Defense For Policy for the Department Of Defense. “You’re trying to dissuade an actor from taking an action, a violent action that could undermine your vital national interests.”

Dr. Kahl says the benefits of the strategy is it can be applied in a number of ways.

“Deterrence by denial, that is, how can you deny the benefits of aggression through some mix of defense and resilience, or casting doubts on the effectiveness of the other side’s attacks?,” he said. “There’s also what some people call defense by entanglement, which is creating a normative and rule-based order around which the benefits of maintaining the status quo are elevated, and if actors step out and commit aggression, they can be confident they will meet an international community, which imposes diplomatic costs, economic costs and military costs on them.”

So, How does all of this affect Cannon? Commander Saylor said it’s evolving.

“We’ve gotten used to, just show up, give me a mission and I’m going to go fly it. Give me my teammate, I’m going to go work with, and I’m going to protect him,” he said. “But, the world’s not that simple anymore, one of the things that the 17th SOS is trying to do is become fluent in all of those domains.

“Whether it’s the cyber domain, the information domain, or it’s the kinetic fires domain that we’ve gotten good at in the past, or it’s integrating the diplomatic domain. How do we integrate with the department of state? How do we integrate with those people that are already on the ground in other countries, doing the job, how do we help them? And that’s new. So, we have to grow and develop and meet that challenge.”